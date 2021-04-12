Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Telenor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TELNY. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.