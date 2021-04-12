Teloscoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,488.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $6,488.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00374563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

