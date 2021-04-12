Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.26

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 6583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

