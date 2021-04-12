Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

TPX opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock worth $6,767,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

