Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

