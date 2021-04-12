TENT (TENT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. TENT has a market cap of $5.55 million and $348,675.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,331,680 coins and its circulating supply is 34,254,588 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

