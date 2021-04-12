Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Tops $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $149.78 million and approximately $30.43 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00689953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041557 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

