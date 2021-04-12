TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 2,353.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $73,978.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 2,042.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

