TerraKRW Market Capitalization Achieves $58.07 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $58.07 million and approximately $295,620.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00273945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.00696776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.41 or 0.99689629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.46 or 0.00954832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018038 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 66,107,158,061 coins and its circulating supply is 66,106,428,953 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

