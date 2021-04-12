Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRVCF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tervita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Get Tervita alerts:

TRVCF stock remained flat at $$3.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.