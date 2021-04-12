Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 12.9% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $24.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $701.87. 854,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.