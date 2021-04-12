Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $677.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

