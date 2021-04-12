Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $704.79 and last traded at $698.67. 479,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,550,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.02.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $672.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $667.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,383.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

