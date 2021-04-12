Tether (USDT) Tops One Day Volume of $106.95 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $45.35 billion and approximately $106.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 46,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 45,388,521,921 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

