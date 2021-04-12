Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.73. 181,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

