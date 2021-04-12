Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.77

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.77 and last traded at $143.73, with a volume of 181193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

