Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 510,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,460,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 55,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

TXN traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $192.05. 124,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,050. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

