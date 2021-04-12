TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of TG Therapeutics worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 269,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

