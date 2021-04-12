TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Up 4.6%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several research firms recently commented on TGSGY. Danske upgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

