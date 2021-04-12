The Allstate (ALL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Allstate (NYSE: ALL) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $135.00.

3/30/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – The Allstate was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $117.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

