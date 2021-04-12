The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up approximately 3.3% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

ALL stock opened at $117.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $118.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

