The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up about 3.3% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $117.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

