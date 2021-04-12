The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.10 on Monday. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 38.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

