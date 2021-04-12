The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $118.55 and last traded at $118.47, with a volume of 11580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 6.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

