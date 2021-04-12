The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of BX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. 37,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.