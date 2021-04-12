The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $48,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,314. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

