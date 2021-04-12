The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.49

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,371 shares of company stock worth $1,290,399 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.