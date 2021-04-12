The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

CG opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,215,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,344 shares in the company, valued at $40,528,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

