The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

