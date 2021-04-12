The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

NYSE CLX opened at $190.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

