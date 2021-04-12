The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.16 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

