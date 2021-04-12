The Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Coca-Cola to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

