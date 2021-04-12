The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.36. 482,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,954,674. The firm has a market cap of $229.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,155,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.