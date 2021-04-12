The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.15

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 4068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 187,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

