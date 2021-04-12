The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month High at $303.81

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $303.81 and last traded at $303.49, with a volume of 2566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.12.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.22 and a 200 day moving average of $256.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

