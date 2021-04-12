The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.00

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 37674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

