The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00388276 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002141 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.