The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SNCY opened at $38.21 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

