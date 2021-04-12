The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.42 ($11.08).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

