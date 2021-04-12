The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.92% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $41,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $33.64 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

