The Graph Price Tops $1.94 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $383.74 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00619251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035482 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

