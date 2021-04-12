The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,626 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.70% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $28,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $42.56 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

