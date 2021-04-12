The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

3/31/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $67.00.

3/30/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $67.00.

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/24/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $70.00.

3/19/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00.

3/15/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00.

2/25/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

HIG opened at $66.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

