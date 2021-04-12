The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $320.47. 121,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The firm has a market cap of $344.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.97.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

