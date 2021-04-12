The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $111,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

NYSE HD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.48. 28,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average is $276.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.37 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

