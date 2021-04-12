The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

HD opened at $319.23 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day moving average of $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

