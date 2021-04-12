The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.97.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.40 on Monday. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $195.37 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $342.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

