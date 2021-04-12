The Middleby Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $162.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. The Middleby has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

