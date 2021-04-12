The National Security Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The National Security Group stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.05. The National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

