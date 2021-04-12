The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

PNC opened at $180.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

